It Breaks My Heart That Younger Listeners Don’t Remember These 3 Rock Radio Staples From 1983

Diehard classic rock fans, particularly those who love the 1980s flavor of rock, know the following three radio hits from 1983 all too well. However, younger listeners who are starting to look back at the golden age of classic rock might not be familiar with these iconic tunes. Let’s educate the kids, shall we? Here are some classic rock radio staples from 1983 that the youths of this generation need to know!

“It Might Be You” by Stephen Bishop from ‘Tootsie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

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This soft rock jam was quite the hit for singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop back in 1983. Outside of the song being an excellent piece of work, Bishop can owe his success with this song to its inclusion on the soundtrack of the romantic comedy film Tootsie. “It Might Be You” was so loved back in the day that it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It peaked at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the States. The song also made it all the way to No. 25 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. Sadly, I don’t quite hear this one on the radio as much as I used to, and that’s a shame. This is really a definitive soft rock jam!

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“Far From Over” by Frank Stallone from ‘Staying Alive: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’

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Frank Stallone, the brother of actor Sylvester Stallone, is an actor himself. He also dabbled in music and once found great success as a dance-rock singer with the song “Far From Over”. This totally danceable rock hit was a smash on the charts, and it was used in the soundtrack for the dance drama film Stayin’ Alive. “Far From Over” remains Stallone’s only major hit single, as it peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

“Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Air Supply from ‘Greatest Hits’

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I couldn’t not put a power ballad on our list of essential rock radio tunes from 1983. “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Air Supply was a shoo-in, and this pop-rock jam was quite loved when it first dropped that year. Written by Jim Steinman, “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. It would have likely hit No. 1 if Bonnie Tyler’s massive smash hit, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, didn’t occupy the top spot at the time.

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