“It Was a Bright Light and Toby Stepped Out”: This Country Star Nearly Died, but Says Toby Keith Helped Bring Him Back to Life

While once a professional golfer, most know Colt Ford for being the voice behind “Hood” and “Workin’ On.” He also showcased his writing abilities when he co-wrote “Dirt Road Anthem” for Jason Aldean. Although he released a few albums of his own, tragedy struck in 2024 when Ford suffered a heart attack. The harrowing moment came right after the singer finished performing at a concert in Arizona. Thankfully, Ford was able to recover. But even with Ford focusing on his health, he recently revealed what happened when he died and how country icon Toby Keith was there to meet him.

2024 marked a heartbreaking year for country music. In February, the legendary Toby Keith passed away at 62. Having battled stomach cancer for years, the artist was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame just hours after his death. Leaving behind a legacy that included “Beer for My Horses” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, Keith left fans with a memorable performance of “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”

When speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Ford recalled the seconds after his heart stopped. “There was a bell, it was a bright light and Toby stepped out and said, ‘They’re not ready for you yet Little Dog, go on back down there.’”

Colt Ford Recalls How Toby Keith Looked When He Appeared

As for any wisdom Keith might have given him, Ford insisted, “That’s how I woke up. I literally just opened my eyes. I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t know anything had transpired.” But the singer did describe what Keith looked like. Having fought for years, the cancer took a toll on Keith’s body. But Ford promised he looked like his “glory days.” “He was larger than life, man. Toby Keith’s like John Wayne.”

For those wondering about the “little dog” title – Ford remembered getting the name from Keith, who many called Big Dog Daddy. The two singers sparked a lasting friendship over the years thanks to country music and golf.

But even with Ford being close friends with Keith, he could never shake the stardom around the country icon. “You know, when you’re an artist, we got egos and whatever … but when you’re around someone like that, there’s times where you’re like, ‘That’s frikin’ Toby Keith.’”

In sharing the moment he believed he saw his friend again, Ford reminded fans that some bonds stretch far beyond the stage and life.

