Apple Music’s Lost and Found Series Returns With New Unreleased Tracks by Toby Keith, Lainey Wilson, and More

Music fans are getting the chance to discover something special. Apple Music’s Lost and Found series is back for season 2, and the depth of talent is better than ever.

Apple Music started the program to celebrate Nashville songwriters. It does just that by putting out some of the best unreleased country tracks.

After selecting the tracks for the program, Apple Music pairs each song with a rising or established artist. That artist then records and releases the song as a single. In addition to the recording artist’s take on the song, Apple Music puts out the original “lost” demo recording.

The outcome is an incredible country piece of country music, which is made available to listeners in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio.

First up for season 2 is “End of the Night.” Toby Keith, Bobby Pinson, and David Lee Murphy penned the track in 2015. Apple Music tapped ERNEST to bring the song to life.

“The day we wrote it, we were laughing so hard, feeling like it was a hit,” Murphy said in a press release. Pinson agreed, likening rediscovering the forgotten track to “finding a dollar in your pocket.”

For ERNEST, getting a chance to be a part of the program was an incredible opportunity.

“Hearing Toby on that demo specifically—and Bobby and David Lee Murphy are great songwriters— you hear a little bit of an older, weathered Toby Keith singing a song, just hanging out on the bus,” he said of Keith, who died in 2024. “It’s an honor and a duty as country singers to keep the spirit alive of those who went on before us. I think it is what makes country music great.”

What to Expect from Season 2 of Apple Music’s Lost and Found

ERNEST’s found version of “End of the Night” is just the start of what’s to come this season. American Songwriter can exclusively reveal the “lost” songs that will be “found” in season 2.

Keep reading for the full list of songs that will be featured on season 2 of Apple Music’s Lost and Found.

Riley Green – “Ol’ Stray Dog“

Songwriters: Erik Dylan & Jon Randall

Date Written: 1/16/19

“Found” Song Producer: Dann Huff

Larry Fleet – “God Again“

Songwriters: HARDY, Jameson Rodgers & Jake Mitchell

Date Written: 7/23/18

“Found” Song Producer: Joey Moi

Hailey Whitters – “Remember to Forget”

Songwriters: Stephanie Lambring & Dustin Christensen

Date Written: 04/28/2015

“Found” Song Producer: Jake Gear

Lee Brice – “Time Will Tell”

Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, & Dallas Wilson

Date Written: 3/10/22

“Found” Song Producer: Ben Glover, Jerrod Niemann & Lee Brice

