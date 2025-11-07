3 Classic Bluegrass Tunes From the 1960s I’ll Probably Still Be Listening to When I’m 90

When it comes to devout music fans who will listen to their favorite genre for the rest of their lives, bluegrass is one that seemingly has the most of them. Loyalty to a sports team, love of a cult-classic film, and even affection for a family member are just a few of the things comparable to the love bluegrass fans have for bluegrass, and I’m one of them. So, here are three bluegrass tunes from the 1960s I’ll probably still be listening to when I’m 90.

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Doc Watson

Doc Watson‘s 1964 single of “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” can be coined as numerous genres, one of those being, of course, bluegrass. Aside from genre tags, this song is a staple in the world of bluegrass and folk music, and that is for a multitude of different reasons. Mainly because Doc Watson is one of the best pickers to ever do it, and he shows that off in this song without being musically verbose.

Between the lyrics, the melody, the tempo, and the taste, one, meaning I, would consider this to be the perfect song. That being so, it will never not be in my playlist of folk and bluegrass classics. If you are a bluegrass fan, you likely agree with my take. If you aren’t, then do yourself a favor and give this song a listen.

“Molly & Tenbrooks” by Bill Monroe & the Bluegrass Boys

Bill Monroe is known as the Father of Bluegrass; hence, it is no surprise that he is on this list. Out of the many bluegrass singles he released during his illustrious career, the one I keep turning back to time after time is his 1965 song, “Molly & Tenbrooks”. If you are new to bluegrass and want to learn what it is truly about, then put on this number. You’ll understand the genre in full once you listen to it a couple of times through.

Aside from the music, this song holds great historical value. It isn’t necessarily associated with any major historical event, but the sound of the song is a sound of the past. Thus, it gives you an insight into what the rural southern United States sounded like post-WW2. In other words, it is a time capsule.

“Rocky Top” by the Osborne Brothers

Most non-bluegrass lovers know this song because it is the theme song for the Tennessee Volunteers football team. That being so, it might come across as a fairly low-brow cliché pick. But, hey, clichés are cliché for a reason. Regardless, the Osborne Brothers‘ 1968 single “Rocky Top” is a staple in the American South and in the culture of bluegrass.

We could bore you about he musical details of this song, or we can just remind you of the simple fact: it’s catchy. When talking about bluegrass, “catchy” isn’t necessarily a word you use, as the music doesn’t lend itself to simple melody making. However, the Osborne brothers accomplished just that with this song, and that is why it will be on my playlist for years and years to come.

