“A Meeting of Legacy and Style”: Jack White and Fender Launch Fender x Third Man Hardware Accessories and Apparel Collection

The pairing of rock's own Willy Wonka and the most iconic electric instruments and amplifiers brand was already a match made in gear nerd heaven. The launch of the Pano Verb amp and the Jack White Triplecaster saw the guitarist's own visual flair and technical innovations overlaid on some classic Fender designs, making for one of the most striking and unique artist collabs in recent memory.

And I guess Fender knew they were on to something, because they've just launched a line of accessories and apparel that draws from the Fender x Third Man Hardware designs. So now you can rock out on your Pano Verb while wearing a Pano Verb t-shirt. Pretty cool stuff.

The Fender x Third Man Hardware accessories and apparel collection also includes a classic Fender guitar strap emblazoned with the Third Man Hardware logo, a bright yellow curly cable, and... this sort of... key chain thing that I can't quite figure out the function of, but looks super cool anyway.

Oh, and there's a Third Man Hardware x Fender harmonica, so you can rip the "Hello Operator" solo just like Jack. Only, in a different key—because this one just comes in C.

“Our co-branded apparel and accessories collection brings a vintage flair that speaks to Jack White’s storied legacy and continued creativity,” said Jordan Gruver, Senior Product Manager of Accessories at Fender. “It’s been a pleasure tapping into Third Man’s bold image to create a collection that amplifies the timeless appeal and vibrant style of the iconic label and record store.”

Futhermore, Third Man Records' Director of Merchandising Christina Inman said, “This collaboration with Fender is more than just accessories — it’s a meeting of legacy and style. Third Man Hardware is proud to inject our signature style and look into tools that speak to the hands of creators everywhere.”

Head to Fender.com to see the full collection.