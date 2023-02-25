Jack White to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight!

Saturday night (February 25), Jack White is set to wow audiences on the Saturday Night Live stage as the variety show’s musical guest for the program.

The show will be hosted by actor Woody Harrelson, airing at 11:35 p.m. local time on NBC. SNL announced the news earlier this month, writing on Twitter, “Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!!”

The upcoming performance will be White’s fifth appearance on SNL. He first appeared on the show in 2002 with The White Stripes. He also performed three times as a solo artist. In 2020, he appeared last minute after a prior musical guest canceled during the pandemic due to health reasons.

This year, Saturday Night Live has featured a number of big names, including Sam Smith, Lil Baby, and Coldplay.

As for White, the guitarist, performer, and record executive will appear in the new Martin Scorsese film, Killers Of The Flower Moon. He is no stranger to film, having already played Elvis in the comedy Walk Hard.

Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!! pic.twitter.com/jtuSDTeHmH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

