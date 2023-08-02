Jaime Wyatt Announces New Album ‘Feel Good,’ Shares Powerful Single “World Worth Keeping”

Singer/songwriter Jaime Wyatt has unveiled the determined lead single from her upcoming third studio album, Feel Good, due out November 3 via New West Records. Released today (August 2), “World Worth Keeping” finds the California native determined to hold on to hope for what lies ahead.

The slow-grooving track emphasizes the societal stressors that we face daily, including the looming consequences of climate change. Wyatt passionately pleads for awareness while sharing her dreams of prosperity for future generations.

This generation has not just war in the east, but there’s a war deep within / And Mother Nature is raising her voice / By hurricane, fire and wind / Do you feel me? Do you see me? Here I am

“World Worth Keeping” is the lead single from Feel Good, which marks her first new full-length project since the release of Neon Cross in 2020. Wyatt recruited Black Pumas‘ Adrian Quesada to produce the record, which folds in elements of classic soul and R&B soundscapes into her trademark alt-country sound.

Feel Good represents somewhat of a creative shift for Wyatt, but listeners can expect the same lyrical wit and honesty that has won over fans since the release of her no-holds-barred 2017 debut album Felony Blues. From her journey to recovery from addiction to her experiences navigating life as a queer woman, Wyatt’s unfiltered approach to songwriting consistently offers a refreshing and honest perspective on life.

“A lot of us grow up feeling like we have to hide who we are just to be accepted, but that comes from a place of fear and judgment,” she says in a statement. “I wrote these songs as a way of letting go of all that, as permission to feel good.”

Fans can get an early listen to more cuts from Feel Good by catching Wyatt out on the road this fall supporting ZZ Ward at venues across the U.S. You can find a complete list of her upcoming tour dates and additional ticketing information at Jaime Wyatt’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “World Worth Keeping,” directed by Dylan Reyes, below.

Feel Good Track List:

1. “World Worth Keeping”

2. “Feel Good”

3. “Back to the Country”

4. “Love Is a Place”

5. “Hold Me One Last Time”

6. “Where The Damned Only Go”

7. “Althea”

8. “Fugitive”

9. “Jukebox Holiday”

10. “Ain’t Enough Whiskey”

11. “Moonlighter”

Photo Credit: Jody Domingue