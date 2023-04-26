Janet Jackson Tour Date Rescheduled Due to Atlanta Hawks Playoff Win

On Tuesday night (April 25), the Atlanta Hawks won Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Taking place in Boston’s TD Garden arena, the Hawks’ victory now forces the Celtics to travel back to Atlanta for Game 6 of the best-of-7 series, which Boston still leads 3-2.

Game 6 of the series takes place on Thursday (April 27) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. However, it appears the Hawks organization and State Farm Arena did not even anticipate their team making it this far in the playoffs.

Janet Jackson’s current Together Again Tour with Ludacris was originally booked for back-to-back shows at State Farm Arena on Wednesday and Thursday. However, now that the Hawks must use the arena for their game versus Boston Thursday, Jackson’s show was forced to be moved to Friday (April 28). Hours after the Hawks’ win, State Farm Arena’s Twitter account made the announcement.

“SHOW UPDATE: Due to tonight’s @ATLHawks Game 5 win, we will host Game 6 on Thursday, moving Thursday’s Janet Jackson concert to Friday,” they wrote. “If you have tickets to the original show date, they will be honored for Friday’s date.”

Along with honoring Thursday tickets for the newly-scheduled Friday show, State Farm Arena clarified that if attendees cannot make it Friday, they will receive a full refund.

But, the city of Atlanta will now need to brace for an unprecedented atmosphere downtown on Friday. Along with Jackson’s concert, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is making its way to Atlanta on Friday and Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is just feet away from State Farm Arena.

Now with two of pop music’s most legendary icons performing on the same block Friday night, Atlanta will be one of the busiest cities in the world this weekend. At the same time, residents could also be in the midst of celebrating a fruitful playoff run from their hometown basketball team.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC