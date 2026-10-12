Janis Ian Turned an Insecurity About Her Looks Into a Huge Hit in 1975

In 1975, Janis Ian released “At Seventeen”. The song, written solely by Ian, is part of her Between The Lines album. “At Seventeen” is Ian’s only No.1 single, staying at the top of the charts for two weeks.

Ian had other hits besides “At Seventeen”, although none as commercially successful as this song. So it’s interesting that “At Seventeen” was born from Ian’s own personal struggle, turning her insecurities into a masterpiece of a song.

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“At Seventeen” starts with, “I learned the truth at seventeen / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.”

When Ian had the idea for what became “At Seventeen”, she was living at home with her mother. Her 1974 Stars album was receiving wide critical acclaim. Unfortunately, she was unable to support herself as an artist, which was devastating for her.

What Inspired Janis Ian To Write “At Seventeen”

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When Ian was inspired to write “At Seventeen”, she was sitting at her mother’s dining room table, reading the New York Times magazine.

“There was an article about a woman who’d thought her life would change and be perfect when she had her debutante ball,” Ian recalls to The Guardian. “The first line was, ‘I learned the truth at 18.’ Since ‘At Eighteen’ didn’t scan, it became ‘At Seventeen’.”

Ian initially loved the idea of “At Seventeen”. Still, it took her a while to write it, only because the song was becoming deeply personal to her, almost too personal.

“It took three months to write, because it was scary,” Ian concedes. “This was the mid-70s, before confessional songs, and I’d never been that honest about feeling ugly and never being asked out. I kept picking it up and putting it down, saying, ‘I can’t do this.’”

The third verse of “At Seventeen” says in part, “It was long ago and far away / The world was younger than today / When dreams were all they gave for free / To ugly duckling girls like me.”

Ian’s “At Seventeen” also became part of history. On October 11, 1975, Ian performed this song on the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. Ian also won the first of her two Grammy Awards for “At Seventeen”.

After Ian made “At Seventeen” popular, numerous other artists put their own spin on the song, including Anita Kerr and Celine Dion. Dion sang this song during her Las Vegas residency.

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