Japanese Breakfast Drops Surprise EP, Covers Weezer

Today, October 28, Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) released a new EP in conjunction with Spotify called, Live at Electric Lady EP. On the album, the famed Philadelphia-born musician and best-selling author also covered the popular Weezer song, “Say It Ain’t So.”

“Recording at Electric Lady was truly the perfect experience,” Zauner said in a statement. “The longer I’ve worked as a recording artist, the more I’ve realized it’s the simple, stripped-down songs that are the hardest to get right. Having the opportunity to revisit the core catalog of my songwriting in a room with so much history, surrounded by engineers and gear of the highest caliber, it was just a dream come true.



“I played a very sloppy basement cover of ‘Say It Ain’t So’ once with my band in college, so it was fun to revisit it from the opposite angle, stripped down with a string quartet. Craig Hendrix did the arrangement and Quartet 121 performed the hell out of it.”

Past Electric Lady Studios releases with Spotify also include works with artists like Jon Batiste, Patti Smith, Natalie Bergman, and more.

Accompanied by the Quartet 121 string section, the new Japanese Breakfast EP includes new live versions of the band’s hit singles “Be Sweet” and “Savage Good Boy,” as well as songs like “Tactics” and “Kokomo, IN” from the album, Jubilee.

Earlier in September, Japanese Breakfast shared a new 32-song mellow-ambient record called, Sable, for the “open-world” video game of the same name. Later, she shared a new performance video for the track, “Better The Mask,” which you can see below.

Japanese Breakfast – Live At Electric Lady EP – Tracklist:

Tactics Lindsey Ballad 0 Boyish Be Sweet Kokomo, IN Savage Good Boy Say It Ain’t So

Photo by Tonje Thilesen.