Jason Aldean Stirs Controversy Again After Voicing His Opinions on Instagram

“So let me get this straight,” Jason Aldean began.

On Sunday night (Oct. 3), the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer stirred controversy again with an Instagram post targeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??” he wrote. “You gotta be kidding me! People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works.”

The post came after Gov. Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide mandate requiring students older than 12 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before being able to attend in-person classes.

“The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella—there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19,” Newsom said in a statement on his website.

Aldean’s been no stranger to controversial headlines recently—just a few days ago, he came under fire after his wife Brittany posted photos of herself and the couple’s children in anti-Joe Biden shirts.

Actress Alyssa Milano said something about it in an Instagram post, writing “Country star Jason Aldean used to keep his politics private. Now his toddlers are on Instagram wearing anti-Biden T-shirts. No comment needed.”

On Thursday, Aldean responded. “I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” he wrote, adding “#unapologetic” afterward. He was backed up by many of his fans and supporters, including “God’s Country” writer Hardy, who commented, “You’re damn right.”

Read more about Jason Aldean from American Songwriter HERE.