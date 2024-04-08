Jason Aldean Performs “Let Your Boys Be Country” at the CMT Music Awards Following Ban

Besides celebrating country singers and their contributions to the genre, the CMT Music Awards also featured numerous performances from some of the biggest names in country. With the Moody Center in Austin, Texas packed with stars like Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, and countless others, the event showcased the love each artist has for the genre. While taking the stage to perform “Let Your Boys Be Country”, Jason Aldean commanded the stage with a powerful performance. But while fans enjoyed the song, not that long ago, Aldean found himself at the center of controversy due to another song of his.

Ironic @Jason_Aldean performs despite the @CMT network banned a controversial video of his! #CMTAwards #cmtmusicawards — Houston Country Western Dance Meetup (@CWDanceTX) April 8, 2024

Not worrying about the past or his opinion on certain topics, Aldean took the stage and proved himself to be a top performer in country music. Having spent over two decades in the genre, the country star seemed at home on the CMT Music Awards stage. Loving the decision to sing “Let Your Boys Be Country”, fans praised the song and Aldean, writing. “Ironic @Jason_Aldean performs despite the @CMT network banned a controversial video of his!” Another person added, “Cody Johnson was awesome.” And one comment read, “Everybody tune in, real country @Jason_Aldean is on right now at the CMT AWARDS!!!!!

“Everybody tune in, real county (Jason Aldean) is on right now at the CMT AWARDS!” one fan tweeted.

CMT Music Awards Welcomes Jason Aldean After “Try That In A Small Town” Backlash

As for Aldean’s controversy with country music, back in May 2023, Aldean promoted his newest album, Highway Desperado. While featuring 14 tracks, critics seemed fixated on his song “Try That in a Small Town.” With Aldean receiving a mountain of backlash from the song, he eventually broke his silence, hoping to set the record straight.

Writing on Instagram back in July 2023, Aldean explained the lyrics of the song, writing, “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try to respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”

Sharing his inspiration behind the song, Aldean noted how it had little to do with race and more to do with community. “‘Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of the differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

While facing the backlash, the CMT Music Awards welcomed the country singer with open arms, and given his performance, Aldean proved that he is defined by more than a single song.

