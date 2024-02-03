Usher Reveals He Nearly Joined a Supergroup With 2 Other Music Icons

Having released eight albums throughout his music career, Usher not only sold over 80 million albums worldwide, he earned the title “King of R&B” while doing it. And it didn’t stop there as songs like “Burn” and “Yeah!” helped catapult the singer to more than just stardom as he won several Grammy Awards and even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While Usher continues to prepare for his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl, the artist recently discussed his career in music and how he once almost became part of a supergroup that featured some big names.

Appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast with host Shannon Sharpe, Usher talked about a range of topics including the Super Bowl. But what caught Sharpe’s attention was when the singer revealed how he once held “secret meetings” with Pharrell, Jay-Z, and Diddy about the three forming a group. He said, “You gon’ hate me for this one. Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me was supposed to be a group. Yeah. That’s crazy. You gon’ hate me for that, I know.”

Completely shocked by the idea of the four sharing the same stage, Sharpe wanted to know more. Usher explained the reason why the idea never happened, adding, “We just got caught up, I think. We all got caught up in the moment.” He continued, “We was talking about it and having secret meetings about it. We were talking about music and how we gon’ flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened. That’s the one that I actually wish would have happened.”

Usher Considers Super Bowl An “Honor Of A Lifetime”

Although they never formed an official group, the artists have worked together in the past. Usher performed with both Pharrell and Diddy. And Jay-Z, he enlisted the help of both Pharrell and Usher on his Kingdom Come album.

As for the Super Bowl, Usher is simply ecstatic to show fans what he has been working on over the last few months. Back in September, when the star confirmed his halftime performance, he said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )