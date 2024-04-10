Jelly Roll Breaks Record, Joins Blakes Shelton & Kenny Chesney in CMT Awards History

Jelly Roll won big at the 2024 CMT Awards. He went into the night with three nominations—Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Performance of the Year. When it was all said and done, he walked away with three trophies. His win for Male Video of the Year set a new record.

According to CMT, Jelly Roll is the first artist to take home the Male Video of the Year Awards two years in a row in a decade. Blake Shelton was the last artist to accomplish the feat. He won the award in 2013 for “Sure Be Cool If You Did” and in 2014 for “Doin’ What She Likes.”

Before Shelton, Kenny Chesney took home the award four years in a row. He won for “There Goes My Life” in 2004, “I Go Back” in 2005, “Who You’d Be Today” in 2006, and “You Save Me” in 2007. He also won for “Young” in 2002. This feat hasn’t been repeated. However, Jelly Roll is halfway there.

Jelly Roll’s Fiery Acceptance Speeches

When a presenter calls Jelly Roll’s name at an awards show, fans know they’re in for a treat. Over the last couple of years, he has gained a reputation for his fiery and emotional acceptance speeches. His three wins at the 2024 CMT Awards were no exception. He delivered three moving speeches. However, the highlight of the night was also his first win.

Jelly Roll took the stage to accept the Performance of the Year Award for “Need a Favor” at last year’s CMT Awards. He thanked the fans and let them know how much their support meant to him.

“This is a moment I want to take to thank the fans,” he began before thanking God, his wife, and his daughter. “Last year, I was invited to perform ‘Need a Favor’ for the first time on national television right here,” he said. The 2023 CMT Music Awards was his first-ever awards show appearance. “What I’m emotional about is, in the last year you have changed my life in every way I would have thought my life could be changed,” he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Jelly Roll’s star continues to rise. He’ll likely break more award show records in the future.

Featured Image by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images

