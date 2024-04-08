Jelly Roll Thanks Fans, Sheds Tears, & Plans to Party the Night Away After Epic CMT Music Awards Win

Jelly Roll took home the award for CMT Performance of the Year for his performance of “Need a Favor” from the 2023 CMT Awards. That was his first award show, as well as his first time performing “Need a Favor.” He mentioned these milestones in his speech, and also gave Austin, Texas some love.

Videos by American Songwriter

He began his speech by thanking his wife, Bunnie, who was in attendance, and his daughter at home. He genuinely thanked his fans, who made it possible for him to win the award at the fan-voted show. Jelly Roll then got a little emotional talking about his performance, which featured a backing choir which elevated the vulnerable song.

Jelly Roll, in classic Jelly Roll fashion, then announced his intent to party in Austin, Texas and visit “the Comedy Mothership.” His speech concluded to cheers and applause. The speech was reminiscent of his first CMA win, where he told Nashville, essentially, “Let’s party!”

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images