Jelly Roll Closes Out the CMT Music Awards With Electric “Halfway to Hell” Performance

Jelly Roll performed the closing show at the CMT Music Awards tonight (April 7), and he brought down the house with “Halfway to Hell.” The crowd went absolutely wild, as he performed right after winning Video of the Year. In his speech, he shouted out his “brother” Cody Johnson as well as Kelsea Ballerini, who were up for the same award.

Up for three CMT awards for video of the year, male video of the year, and CMT Performance of the Year for his hit “Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll took home CMT Performance of the Year. That performance was the first time he performed “Need a Favor” at what was also his first award show. In his speech, which was short and sweet, he mentioned how his life has changed since his first award show, and thanked his wife, daughter, and the fans.

Closing out the 2024 #CMTAwards with @jellyroll615 delivering a 🔥 performance of "Halfway to Hell!" 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZuddutXZ9l — CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024

Fans took to social media to shout out Jelly and share love for his performance of “Halfway to Hell.” Some fans took note of his friendship with Cody Johnson, with one writing, “I really need to see Jelly Roll and CoJo performing Whiskey Bent at some point.”

Another fan spoke generally about Jelly Roll’s story, writing, “[He] has one hell of a story of perseverance. I’m happy for him and his family.”

Jelly Roll Sweeps CMT Music Awards, Winning All Three Categories

Jelly Roll swept the CMT Awards tonight, winning Performance of the Year, Male Video of the Year, and Video of the Year. In his speech for Male Video of the Year, he shouted out kids in the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center and the Austin Juvenile Detention Center, telling them that they can make it through what they’re experiencing. There is hope for change, and Jelly called attention to his example.

“Not Jelly Roll giving us the word again!” one fan wrote on social media, referencing Jelly’s penchant for poetic speeches. Another wrote, “Jelly Roll giving shout outs to the kids in youth detention centers. You don’t have to give him all the awards but he should be allowed to make all the acceptance speeches.”

