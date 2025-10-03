Jelly Roll Delivers a Rocking Luke Combs Cover During Surprise Nashville Bar Performance

Although not releasing a new album in 2025, Jelly Roll used his time away from the studio to go international. Able to work through his past problems with the law, the singer went overseas to entertain fans all over the world. But for fans in the United States – don’t worry – he made his way back to perform “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson at her recent Nashville concert. And since he happened to be in the area, apparently, he stopped by his own bar to also perform.

While thrilled to perform in places like Australia and New Zealand, Jelly Roll expanded his career when he opened the Goodnight Nashville bar. Adding his name to the growing list of singers who own a bar or restaurant, he now stood alongside Morgan Wallen, Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and more. And speaking of Combs, when stepping up on the stage, Jelly Roll decided to cover one of his hit songs, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Already a great name for a country song, there seemed to be no better place for him to perform the song than at a bar.

With the bar packed and Jelly Roll shining a light on Combs, those who happened to be at Goodnight Nashville were at the right place at the exact right time.

Luke Combs Gains Nomination As Jelly Roll Lands No. 1 Hit

As Combs was recently nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards, Jelly Roll crossed another milestone in his career when landing his eighth No. 1 hit with “Heart of Stone.” Topping the charts for Billboard’s Country Airplay, he wrote the song with Shy Carter, Zach Crowell, and Blake Pendergrass.

Besides celebrating Combs and his career with “Beer Never Broke My Heart”, Jelly Roll found himself on the same album with him. Back in August, BigXthaPlug released his third studio album, I Hope You’re Happy.

Featuring special collaborations with Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, and Shabooey, BigXthaPlug welcomed Combs to work on “Pray Hard.” As for Jelly Roll, the pair released “Box Me Up.”

With new milestones, surprise performances, and fans rallying behind him, Jelly Roll showed that even without a new album in 2025, his presence in country music remains stronger than ever.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)