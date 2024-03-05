Jelly Roll Has Fans’ Hearts Melting After Warm Encounter with Bunnie Xo’s Sick Dad

Jelly Roll may be one of the hottest names in country music right now, but the singer is remained fairly humble both on stage and off. A recent encounter with his father-in-law Bill had fans of his melting.

For those who didn’t know, Jelly Roll’s father-in-law has been battling Stage 4 cancer. Confined to a motorized wheelchair, Bill’s remained strong and steadfast despite his illness. In the video, Jelly Roll approached Bill and gently embraced him.

“How’s my son?” Bill asked shaking the singer’s hand. “You’re looking good, man,” Jelly responded. Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo filmed the encounter.

Fans celebrated the exchange on TikTok. One person wrote, “It’s the kiss on the head and the ‘how’s my son’ for me.” Another commented, “Jelly has to be the most genuine soul.” Still another wrote, “The kiss and ‘How’s my son?’ from Bill. Stop! So much love for each other. My dad had the same respect for my husband. I miss him so much!”

How Jelly Roll Met His Wife

Previously, Jelly Roll opened up about how he met his wife. He told Taste of Country he likes to tell a fictionalized version of how they met.

“I was working at a plus-size male strip club, it was called Chip & Whales,” Jelly Roll said. “And what happens is, women come in and the deal is we start naked and as we get tipped, we clothe. Thousand dollars a sock, you know what I’m saying?”

In actuality, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met after he performed a show at the Las Vegas Country Saloon. “We hit it off,” he said. “She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room.”

One thing he loves is when fans mistake the dynamic in their relationship. It’s something that the singer finds funny.

“I get tickled pink,” he said. “I love it when they call her a gold digger, that’s my favorite thing. She hates it. It infuriates her, it just flames her up.”

“But it just tickles me pink because when I met her, I was homeless living out of a ’96 conversion van. If anyone was digging for gold, it was I, Popeye. I was the one that was over here searching. I was couch surfing and made it to the bedroom,” he said. “She’s helped me raise my daughter. We’ve had custody of her the last nine years. It just takes a real selfless person to help raise a child they didn’t birth,” he says, gushing.

(Image via @xomgitsbunnie on TikTok)