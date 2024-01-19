Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, & More To Be Featured In New Country Music Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen are just a few artists to be honored in a new Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit. The American Currents: State of Music exhibit takes a look at the current state of country music and those leading the charge.

Located in the ACM Gallery, the exhibit will go on display starting February 28, and will run until February 2024.

The exhibit looks at the state of country music over the past year, encapsulating the stars and key moments of 2023. The exhibit will also have a video recapping the year. In a statement, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young explained the intentions behind the exhibit.

“Through the 8th annual American Currents exhibit, the museum looks at the country music landscape through a wide-angle lens—encompassing developments in mainstream country, Americana, bluegrass and related roots music,” Young said Kyle Young. “Our curators and historians examine the year’s major events and achievements, allowing the museum to assemble an exhibit that reflects the genre’s current impact, history, and continued evolution.”

Dozens Featured in Exhibit

Among other artists to be featured in the exhibit include Megan Moroney, Tyler Childers, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Bush, Oliver Anthony, S.G. Goodman, Nickel Creek, Nat Myers, Joy Oladokun, SistaStrings, Billy Strings, Allison Russell, Taylor Swift, Molly Tuttle Kelsey Waldon, The War and Treaty, and Lucinda Williams.

Several of the artists are lending personal artifacts to the museum. For example, Wilson is lending her guitar for the exhibit. The guitar was featured on her 2023 tour and is based on the art from “Heart Like a Truck.” Other items include Childers‘ Rustin’ in the Rain cover art attire, and the Deering Goodtime five-string banjo Strings played as a teen in Traverse City, Michigan.

A portion of the exhibited titled The Unbroken Circle will highlight a particular group of artists and their inspirations. The musicians include C.J. Lewandowski and Bobby Osborne, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves, Jessie Jo Dillon and Cindy Walker, and Hailey Whitters and Martina McBride.

To celebrate the exhibit, the museum will host sessions with Waldon on March 2 and spotlight Lewandowski the following night.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

