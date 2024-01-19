Watch Green Day & Jimmy Fallon Surprise Commuters With Rocking Live Performance of “American Idiot” in NYC Subway Station

Throughout their time in the spotlight, Green Day watched the rise of the internet and the massive influence that came with social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and now TikTok. While the band regularly used the platforms to promote shows, music, and concerts, they aren’t necessarily fond of how social media uses algorithms to keep people engaged. To make it worse, the group claims that using social media to find new music is causing fans to miss out on some extraordinary bands.

For almost 40 years, Green Day—consisting of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—have shared their music with the world. Having been a part of music for so long, the group recently discussed the melding of music and social media with The Sun. Dirnt criticized the use of social media, explaining, “Social media is great for kids but if you’re finding your music via algorithms then that’s just lazy. I like to organically find new things. All I can say is just clear your search history to find new [stuff].”

Armstrong also added his voice to the conversation, suggesting the group is “old school” when it comes to social media. “I was told that ‘Brain Stew’ was a sudden popular thing on TikTok with a lot of hip-hop kids dancing to it. And that’s cool. But I don’t have the patience to use it. It’s just like, eurgh. It’s cool for other people but we’re old school, man,” he said.

Armstrong also pointed to the massive influence social media carries and his that leads to the spread of misinformation. “With all the algorithms that people live on, there’s so much false information, and there’s people diagnosing themselves with Asperger’s off TikTok. That’s absurd to me,” he said.

Green Day Surprises Commuters

While Green Day found themselves at the center of controversy for their performance of “American Idiot” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ show, the band recently teamed with talk-show host Jimmy Fallon to surprise commuters making their way through Rockefeller Center Station in Midtown Manhattan.

Fashioned with disguises, the band and Fallon surprised onlookers as they eventually dropped the wigs and fake facial hair to play songs like “Basket Case” and “American Idiot.” Fallon even joined the group as he showcased his talents with a tambourine. Online, fans enjoyed the surprise set, writing, “Take it back to how NY is supposed to be!!! Yayyyy music in the subway stations and all around I love this.”

