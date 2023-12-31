How to Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2024, Featuring Ryan Seacrest, LL Cool J, Jelly Roll, & More

More than a million revelers will travel to the Big Apple to celebrate the new year. Hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 for the 19th year, Ryan Seacrest will take over Time Square alongside Rita Ora to help bring in 2024 with those in attendance and others watching at home. With just a few hours of 2023 left, here are all the details about the New Year’s Eve special, including musical guests, start time, and a new feature hoping to start the new year off with a laugh.

For starters, those wanting to bring the new year in with Seacrest will want to tune in to ABC tonight (December 31) at 8 p.m. ET. The six-hour event will also air on Hulu + Live TV. Among the musical guests are LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ludacris, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Post Malone, and many more.

For this year’s show, ABC is introducing a new segment featuring comedians like Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Sebastian Maniscalco, who will share jokes and commentary about major events from the past year.

Welcome to The Big Apple

Seacrest joked about how easy co-host Ora would have it in New York, given the relatively mild weather forecast for the big event. “It’s not going to be that rainy. It’s not going to be that cold. It’s not gonna be thunder, lightning, none of that stuff. So she’s actually going to have it quite easy,” he said.

While not too worried about the cold, Ora shared her excitement about the co-hosting role. “When you’re watching it on TV, and you see all the incredible stars and Ryan, and all the interviews, you’re thinking, ‘Wow, what a magic environment to be a part of.’ So that’s why I’m so excited to be a part of this. It’s a dream for me.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs tonight (December 31) starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images