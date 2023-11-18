Kanye West Premieres New Song “Vultures,” Includes Lyric Addressing Antisemitism

Has the rollout officially begun? On Friday night (November 17), Chicago radio station Power 92.3 premiered a new song titled “Vultures,” which presumably will serve as a single for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming joint album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Though most of the details regarding ¥$ (placeholder name of the collaborative LP) have been foggy thus far, including nixed listening parties and occasional song previews, the debut of “Vultures” could be a step in the right direction for an eventual full-length release. Joining West and Ty Dolla on the song are Chicago natives Lil Durk and Bump J, both of whom have worked closely with West on albums like ye (2018) and Donda (2021).

For the first verse on “Vultures,” Bump J delivers poised, laid-back raps with allusions to basketball players like Rudy Gobert and luxury cars like Lamborghini Roadsters. Immediately following this, Durk hops on the track with a bit more of an aggressive tone, matched by the drums and the melody of the beat also intensifying.

Iced out all my scammer hoes, boost all your insurance up

Iced out all my ghetto hoes who turned into influencers

Smurkio, fuck that bitch and leave, I don’t care who she fuck

Air shit out her closet, it’s hot as hell, she got on Yeezy UGGS

[RELATED: Kanye West’s Top 5 Controversial Moments]

Then, practically confirming that “Vultures” is more of a posse cut than a traditional song with hooks and bridges, West arrives as his all-too-familiar provocateur self. Rattling off a verse addressing his widely-publicized antisemitic tirades in the last year, West seems to be back in his comfort zone, which happens to be making people uncomfortable

How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch

I just fucked Scooter’s bitch and we ran up like Olympics

Got pregnant in the threesome, so whose baby is it?

Whose baby is it?

My n****s puttin’ belt to ass, pull up with the switches

This ain’t Jimmy Butler but the heat got extensions

This ain’t Columbine, but we came in with the trenches

“Vultures” ends with a comparatively long-winded verse from Ty Dolla, where he mixes in his patented harmonies with his previously underutilized rapping ability.

Overall, “Vultures” shows that the sound and vision for the album are beginning to take shape. So, as we await more information about one of the most anticipated comebacks in hip-hop, check out the full preview of West and Ty Dolla’s latest track below.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images