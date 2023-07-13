Jelly Roll Praises Wife, Bunnie XO, in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Jelly Roll’s fame comes from numerous factors, including his 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel, his 2021 song “Son of a Sinner,” and the three CMT Awards that came along with it. In light of his success, Jelly Roll acknowledges that none of this would have occurred if it wasn’t for his wife, Bonnie XO.

Videos by American Songwriter

Even though Jelly Roll has publicly praised his wife on multiple occasions, this Instagram post, posted on July 7, was arguably the most extensive and heartfelt admiration Jelly has shared. The “BUNNIE APPRECIATION POST,” is a 268-word love letter to his wife in which he articulates that he owes not only his success to his wife but also his life. “She saved me in one of the darkest times of my life. She has been nothing but supportive,” writes Jelly.

Though, the main sentiment Jelly Roll is trying to convey within the post is how much Bunnie has accomplished, how far she’s gotten, and how proud he is of her. The main accomplishment Jelly Rolly is shedding light on is Bunnie’s transition from working in the sex industry to starting the Dumb Blonde Podcast. “I watched her build her own platform, her own podcast, and her own team with ZERO help from me. She wanted to do it on her own, she didn’t want to be just “Jelly Roll’s wife,” says Jelly Roll.

The independence and willpower that Bunnie obtains are seemingly what Jelly admires about her so much; as the post states, “She wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy. “Watching you take this thing to the moon has been nothing short of incredible to watch…so so so so happy for you baby,” Jelly Roll adds.

Jelly Roll wholesomely concludes his post, saying, “Let’s keep changing the world a little at a time.”

Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images