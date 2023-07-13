Joan Osborne Gets a Little Political, More Personal, on Forthcoming ‘Nobody Owns You,’ Reveals U.S. Tour

After covering deeper reflections on social and political climate on her 2020 album Trouble and Strife, Joan Osborne took a few steps back, to herself, to write songs for her forthcoming album, Nobody Owns You, out Sept. 8.

Videos by American Songwriter

Produced by Ben Rice (Norah Jones, Jonas Brothers), Osborne’s introspective collection of soulful, roots-driven songs circle around more stories of hope and optimism, while still approaching socio-political issues, which she touches on in single “Great American Cities.”

“I go to these cities all the time, and while they have issues anywhere, they are full of life and energy and creativity and joy,” said Osborne of the track in a statement. “This song came from my desire to celebrate America’s big cities and challenge the disinformation that’s being put out about them.”

Opening on the reflective “I Should’ve Danced More,” Nobody Owns You moves through the feminist-driven title track, a song Osborne wrote for her daughter, and reads her letter in song to working moms on “Women’s Work.” Osborne also meditates on the endless days on the road on “So Many Airports” and the epidemic of mass shootings on “Time of the Gun.”

“This is the most personal record I’ve ever made,” said Osborne. “These songs come from my feelings about people in my family, about people who I care about, and just what to do with this time that we have on the earth. They come from a raw emotional place. And I’m asking myself that question: ‘What am I here for?'”

Along with Osborne, Rice also plays banjo on the album, along with a cast of musicians, including Jack Petruzelli on baritone guitar, pianist Dave Sherman, Cindy Cashdollar on lap steel, and backing vocalists Rachel Yamagata and Catherine Russell. Jill Sobule is also featured on the more uptempo “Child of God” and hymn-bent “Lifeline.”

Prior to recording, Osborne and Rice began co-writing the songs in 2022, during some difficult times. “2022 was rough for me,” shared Osborne. “I’d just gotten out of a 15-year relationship, which is hard, and my daughter’s getting ready to leave home for college, and my 92-year-old mother started exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s. There was so much change going on in my life, and I felt so vulnerable.”

Rice also lost his father during the making of the album. “We kept saying to each other, ‘Thank God we have this work to focus on,'” said Osborne. “There’s a way to take grief and turn it into something beautiful.”

‘Nobody Owns You’ Track List:

1. “I Should’ve Danced More”

2. “Nobody Owns You”

3. “So Many Airports”

4. “Woman’s Work”

5. “The Smallest Trees”

6. “Time of the Gun”

7. “Dig a Little Ditch”

8. “Secret Wine”

9. “Child of God”

10. “Tower of Joy”

11. “Lifeline”

12. “Great American Cities”

_____

Joan Osborne 2023 Tour Dates:



August 5 – Newton, NJ – The Newton Theatre

August 6 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live

August 11 – Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

August 12 ­– Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

September 15 – Natick, MA – The Center for Arts in Natick

September 20 ­– Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

September 22 – Old Saybrook, CT – Kathrine Hepburn Cultural

September 23 – Bethlehem, NH – The Colonial Theatre

September 24 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

September 26 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

September 28 – St. Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis

September 29 – Evanston, IL – Space ­

September 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

October 6 – Goshen, CT – Blackbear Music Fest

November 8 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

November 10 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 12 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

November 14 – Berkeley, CA – Freight and Salvage Coffeehouse

November 15 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts (Grass Valley)

November 16 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

November 18 ­– Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

November 19 – Bristol, TN – Paramount Center for the Arts

November 21 – Frankfort, KY – Grand Theatre

November 30 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

December 1 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

December 3 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

December 5 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

December 7 – Roanoke, VA ­– Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson

December 16 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

December 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – The Saratoga City Center Ballroom

Photos by Laura Crosta / All Eyes Media