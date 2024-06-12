Luke Bryan Reveals the Private Sendoff He and Lionel Richie Gave Katy Perry, Issues Message for Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

The season 22 finale of American Idol was an emotional night for everyone involved. Outside of the normal season finale festivities, it was also Katy Perry’s final night as a judge. She had been part of the panel since 2018. So, her departure marks the end of an era for the show. Recently, Luke Bryan opened up about Perry’s exit from Idol and how the judges marked the occasion.

While at CMA Fest, Bryan took a moment to catch up with Good Morning America. During their brief conversation the “Knockin’ Boots” singer talked about the low-key going away party they threw for Perry after the season wrapped.

Luke Bryan on Katy Perry’s Private Sendoff

Part of the American Idol season 22 finale was dedicated to saying goodbye to Katy Perry. However, the judges had a private going away party of sorts for her after all the glitz and glam of the televised event faded away. However, it wasn’t a wild over-the-top event. Instead, Luke Bryan described it as a “perfect” and “emotional” sendoff.

“Everybody thinks we’re gonna go out and stand on barstools and spray champagne over everybody, but we just had a really chill dinner,” he told the outlet. “We got to toast Katy and we got to say some really amazing things to her and it was really emotional and there was a lot of love in the room,” he added. “it was a perfect way to wrap the season and to wrap, obviously, Katy’s tenure with us. It was really special.”

American Idol showrunners haven’t announced who will replace Perry. During the interview, Bryan said he doesn’t know who will take her spot. However, he knows some traits they’ll need to fit in and have fun on the show. “First and foremost,” Bryan said the new judge will have to “tolerate me and Lionel.” More than that, he said, “Just have fun with it and don’t treat it like a job. Treat it like something you love.” He also jokingly said, “Whoever you are, just be on time.”

