Jelly Roll Wins Four Inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, Including Male Artist of 2023

Jelly Roll remotely accepted the very first People’s Choice Country Award for Male Artist of 2023 while on stage at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Taking a pause from performing on his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour stop, he was presented with the award by Elle King during the live awards ceremony on Thursday (September 28).

“I thought since I was here I didn’t have a chance at winning, but the losers win again baby,” said Jelly Roll, holding up the award. “This was fan-voted. This is for the fans. It’s always for the fans first, baby.”

He added, “And I wanna say thank you to the People’s Choice Country Awards for [letting] me and these 20,000 degenerates celebrate together live from Cincinnati, Ohio.”

Shortly after he was revealed as the Male Artist of 2023 winner, Jelly Roll gave a performance of his song “Save Me” live from his show in Cincinnati.

For the People’s Choice Country Male Artist award, Jelly Roll was up against Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Zach Bryan.

Jelly Roll received six nominations total and picked up three more wins for New Artist of 2023, Single of 2023 for “Need a Favor,” and Collaboration for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson.

His 2023 album, Whitsitt Chapel, was also up for Album of 2023 but lost out to Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time. “Need a Favor” was also up for Music Video of 2023, but lost to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “wait in the truck.”

Photo: Mickey Bernal/NBC