Jelly Roll to Host Opry NextStage Live from Texas Ahead of the ACM Awards

Jelly Roll is returning to host Opry NextStage Live from Texas for the second time. The event will take place the day before the 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards this May and will feature members of the recently announced Opry NextStage Class of 2024.

Opry NextStage Live from Texas will take place at the Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas at 2:30 pm on May 15. That’s one day before the ACM Awards. The NextStage Class of 2024 includes Wyatt Flores, 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Josh Ross, and Chase Matthew. The lineup for the May 15 event will also include other special guests.

Tickets for the event go on sale to Opry subscribers starting Thursday (March 21). They go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 22) at 10 AM Central Time.

Jelly Roll Speaks on the Importance of Opry NextStage

Jelly Roll is one of the biggest names in country music today. However, not long ago, he was an emerging artist clawing his way to the top. His connection with Opry NextStage allows him to be involved with helping young and up-and-coming artists rise through the ranks.

“Opry NextStage is important because I think it’s creating a culture around young artists, introducing them to the Opry the right way, and then bringing them up to that next stage,” Jelly Roll said. “It’s showing them the way and getting that Opry love that we all look for in the industry. There’s no more special of a co-sign in country music than the Grand Ole Opry,” he added.

The Grand Ole Opry’s NextStage program has been introducing new talent to a wider audience since 2019. It has featured artists like Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, and Tenille Townes who all went on to have award-winning careers. Other artists who were in the program include Niko Moon, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Yola, and many more.

