Lainey Wilson & Jelly Roll Bring the House Down With “Save Me” Performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour is in full swing. She kicked it off last month with two stops in Australia. Later this month, she’ll kick off the European leg of the trek in Belfast, Ireland. She won’t bring her tour to the United States until next month. Tonight (April 1), though, Wilson is at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Wilson is up for two awards tonight. Her hit single “Heart Like a Truck” is in the running for Country Song of the Year and she is up for Country Artist of the Year. Of the five nominees for that award, Wilson is the only woman. She’s up against Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Jason Aldean.

No matter who walks away with the hardware tonight, Wilson once again showed the world why she is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year with an emotional duet of “Save Me” with Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson!🥂🤙🏽😎🌴🎶🎸🥁🎹🎷 pic.twitter.com/8F322PBSKB — Brent Hill (@Bmh1winHill) April 2, 2024

Lainey Wilson Tells Her Story with “Country’s Cool Again”

Wilson’s latest single “Country’s Cool Again” is more than just a pure country banger. She tells the story of her experience since moving to Nashville more than a decade ago. In the opening verse, she sings about sticking out like a sore thumb after moving to Music City from her small Louisiana town.

In recent years, country music has become more popular than it has been since the mid-90s. For instance, the hit TV show Yellowstone—which Wilson was on—introduced its massive audience to a long list of great country artists. It also made the cowboy lifestyle look cool to just about everyone who enjoyed the show. In the song’s chorus, Wilson shares her surprise at this turn of events.

She sings, Everybody wanna be a cowboy / Drive a jon boat, whip a John Deere / Everybody want a backwoods porch / With a tub full of iced-down beer. / Must be something in the water flowing out of the holler. / Blue collar must’ve caught a new wind / Doggone, dadgum it, didn’t see that comin’ / Country’s cool again.

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images

