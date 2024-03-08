Watch Jelly Roll Moved to Tears in Front of 74,000 Roaring Fans in Milestone Moment

With a story of redemption and a powerful voice, Jelly Roll seemed to take over country music with hits like “Need a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner.” His time in the genre garnered him several awards like like the New Artist of the Year award and Male Video of the Year. He was even nominated for two Grammy Awards. While dominating country music over the last few years, the singer recently crossed another milestone when he played at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in front of nearly 74,000 fans. And to make the night memorable for those in attendance – he wasn’t alone.

While learning about how many fans were there to watch him perform, Jelly Roll was overcome with emotions as it marked the largest show in his growing career. With the crowd roaring in excitement, the singer announced, “My name is Jason ‘Jelly Roll’ DeFord and I am from Nashville, TN. As of right this moment, as of right this second, on March 6th of 2024, at the Houston Rodeo at the NRG stadium, this is officially the biggest show of my entire life.”

RODEOHOUSTON: Home of the largest show in Jelly Roll’s career 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EzTB1wQ7QF — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 7, 2024

Jelly Roll Welcomes a Special Guest And Close Friend

Besides taking fans on a journey through his love for music, Jelly Roll performed numerous hits, including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” in honor of country legend Toby Keith. He even brought his wife, Bunnie XO to the stage. However, for fans, the special moment came when Jelly Roll decided to surprise them with a special guest. “I figured since I’m in Texas, I should also tell y’all, I grew up loving Texas country music. Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great honor tonight that I would like to introduce, right out of Texas’ own, my brother Cody Johnson.”

@93qcountry That moment when @Jelly Roll brings @@codyjohnson on stage at @RODEOHOUSTON and @NRG stadium generates enough electricity to power Texas for decades. ♬ original sound – 93Q Country

With the crowd ecstatic over Johnson walking on stage, Jelly Roll explained how important the singer was to him. “Behind the scenes, Cody Johnson has been one of my best friends in country music. Since I came to country music, he has been a mentor, he has been a big brother, he has been my favorite person to talk to at 2 o’clock in the morning. We’ll hangout on the phone and talk about life, God, the country music business and how much we both love country music.”

While giving fans a memorable performance, Jelly Roll ended the evening with fireworks filling the air. He said before leaving, “Thank you for making my dream come true.”

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)