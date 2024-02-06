Jelly Roll Takes to Social Media to Address Uproar Over GRAMMYs Loss: “Just So We Are Clear”

Jelly Roll diehards made their displeasure clear when the “Save Me” star left the 2024 GRAMMYs empty-handed. But the country singer has taken to social media to clarify that he harbors no hard feelings.

Jelly Roll was up for Best New Artist and Country Duo/Group Performance for his duet “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. Ultimately, R&B artist Victoria Monet took home Best New Artist, with Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves winning Country Duo/Group Performance for their joint effort “I Remember Everything.”

“When Jay Z said some of y’all will get robbed… he was talking about Jelly Roll,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jelly has been killing it, he got robbed. He doesn’t need an award to tell him how great he is though. #Jellyroll https://t.co/oK1nwpkkpo — MrMerica (@MrMerica_716) February 5, 2024

‘I’m Inspired’

Jelly Roll wrote Monday in a post on X that he feels nothing but “inspired” by Monet’s victory.

“Just so we are clear – Victoria Monèt deserved that award. She is incredible,” wrote the artist, born Jason DeFord. “She has been writing hits for everyone else for a long time, and she deserves every bit of this award.”

Just so we are clear- Victoria Monèt deserved that award. She is incredible. She has been writing hits for everyone else for a long time, and she deserves every bit of this award . We come back next year stronger more nominations – I’m inspired — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) February 5, 2024

The artist added, “We come back next year stronger more nominations.”

‘Class Act Always

The Antioch, Tennessee native was was soundly applauded for his humility and grace on social media.

One video, which the “Need a Favor” singer reposted, even showed Jelly Roll telling Monet sometime prior to the ceremony that he was rooting for her to win Best New Artist.

“You’re one of the couple of people that, if you beat me on Sunday, I’m going to be f***ing excited,” Jelly Roll told the “On My Mama” singer.

Jelly Roll told Victoria Monet to her face he was rooting for her and he meant that pic.twitter.com/HZHXcXvpvn https://t.co/5yMWtcw2AO — Liv and Crys's Big Sis and Protector (@Mondakindle) February 5, 2024

“Impossible not to root for you,” one fan wrote on X. “Class act always.”

Even “Disturbed” frontman David Draiman had something to add.

“You’re a good man my brother, and you’ve got an amazing future ahead of you,” Draiman told the singer in a comment on X.

