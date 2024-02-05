Fans Melt for Jelly Roll Dancing Along to “Fast Car” by Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman at GRAMMYs

Singer-songwriter icon Tracy Chapman joined country star Luke Combs onstage Sunday at the 2024 Grammy Awards for a wistful performance of Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car.” And, as one user put it on X, formerly known as Twitter, “We were all Jelly Roll.“

The “Save Me” singer, nominated this year for Best New Artist, didn’t try to play it cool as he rose to his feet and sang his heart out along with Combs and Chapman. And fans couldn’t get enough of it.

“Jelly Roll and his crew singing along to Fast Car is everything!” one user wrote on X.

Another fan wrote, “Jelly Roll and Michael Trotter Jr. (from the war and treaty) just having a MOMENT to fast car was an absolute delight.”

Combs Inspired by Father to Cover “Fast Car”

Combs told People in a December 2023 interview that it was childhood car rides with his father that inspired him to cover “Fast Car.” The remake won both Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association awards, making Chapman the first Black woman to win the award.

“When I was 5 years old, my dad and I would be in his truck, and he would always play music for me,” Chapman told People. “He had a Tracy Chapman cassette tape, and ‘Fast Car’ is one of the first songs I remember. I’ve always been a huge fan of it and think of my dad and our time together when I hear it.”

The remake also scored Combs a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance at this year’s Grammys. It is the North Carolina native’s seventh nomination.

