Jelly Roll to Headline 2024 Gulf Coast Jam

Jelly Roll has been announced as the main performer for Friday, May 31, 2024, at the 12th Annual Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, FL. Earlier, Morgan Wallen was confirmed as the headliner for Sunday night, following a six-week mandatory vocal rest prescribed by doctors due to a vocal fold injury. The event will take place from May 30th to June 2, 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Jelly Roll is absolutely exploding, and he was one of the top artists our Jammers kept raving about when we started putting our lineup together. We can’t be more excited to have him as one of our headliners next year,” festival Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady stated.

Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam COO Mark Sheldon added, “Jelly Roll sold out Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last year, he’s winning awards, and his music and his amazing story are connecting with fans in a huge way. We can’t wait to have him on our stage next June!”

REWORD: Jelly Roll Wants to Collab with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

The recent Gulf Coast Jam, featuring renowned artists like Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Hardy, attracted an incredible crowd of 30,000 fans to the Florida Panhandle, marking the event’s first-ever sold-out status.

Once again, the 12th annual Country On The Coast event is set to captivate music enthusiasts with four consecutive days of performances from May 30 to June 2, 2024. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements as more headliners and the complete lineup will be unveiled in the following weeks.

The VIP Pit, Super VIP, and Side Stage passes, along with Platinum Parking and General Parking for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, have reached full capacity and are no longer available. However, four-day General Admission, First Responder/Medical Personnel, Military, and College passes can still be purchased exclusively through the event’s official website.

(Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)