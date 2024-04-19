Maren Morris Extends RSVP Redux Tour: How To Get Tickets

Country pop artist Maren Morris has just extended her highly-anticipated RSVP Redux Tour with even more dates in 2024! The new dates will extend the tour from May through September and hit 15 new dates throughout the United States. Betty Who will support the tour for select dates. If you were bummed out about the initial announcement of the ultra-short trek, now’s your chance to see Morris live this year! We’ll give you the details on getting tickets.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first stop on the Maren Morris 2024 Tour will be on May 29 in San Francisco, California at The Masonic. The tour will end on September 29 in Columbia, Maryland at All Things Go Music Festival, pending any other date additions.

The dates that have already been announced are currently available for general sale on Ticketmaster. A few different presale events will go live on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:00 am local for the new dates. General on-sale for the new dates will kick off on April 26 at 10:00 am local.

If Ticketmaster sells out your chosen tour date by the time public on-sale rolls around, we recommend looking at Stubhub for last-minute tickets. Stubhub almost always has tickets available to sold-out shows, and the FanProtect Program offers an extra layer of assurance and protection. No fake tickets, here.

Don’t miss your chance to see Maren Morris live in concert this year!

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

May 31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Betty Who)

June 1 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 3 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 5 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

June 11 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Betty Who)

June 12 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

June 14 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino

June 30 – Austin, TX – Sips & Sounds Summer Festival

July 04 – Camden, NJ – Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

July 21 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory (NEW!)

July 22 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre (NEW!)

July 23 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha (NEW!)

July 26 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall (NEW!)

July 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee (NEW!)

July 31 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint (NEW!)

August 2 – Big Sky, MT – Wildlands Festival

August 10 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz (NEW!)

August 11 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater (NEW!)

August 13 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre (NEW!)

August 15 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company (NEW!)

August 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre (NEW!)

August 17 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts (NEW!)

August 18 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live (NEW!)

September 7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre (NEW!)

September 10 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn (NEW!)

September 11 – Hampton, NH – Casino Ballroom (NEW!)

September 13 – New Glasgow, PEI – Sommo Festival

September 19 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

September 29 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Music Festival

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.