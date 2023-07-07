Jessica Simpson Addresses TikTok’s Call-Out of Nick Lachey’s Behavior on “Newlyweds”

Jessica Simpson is opening up about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the recent rumors going viral on TikTok. In her memoir, Open Book, released in 2020, she delved into her past Hollywood relationships, including her marriage to the Love is Blind host.

Videos by American Songwriter

During a recent interview with Bustle, accompanied by an iconic photo shoot featuring bedazzled butt-less jeans, Simpson expressed her thoughts on the revival of their early 2000s reality TV show, Newlyweds, and the public’s fresh perspective on Lachey’s behavior.

During the show’s original airing, Simpson was often portrayed as a stereotypical blonde, while Lachey emerged as the virtuous protagonist and an exemplary husband. However, with the show now gaining popularity among new audiences on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, viewers are highlighting some of Lachey’s possible “misogynistic tendencies.” When asked about her reaction to this shift in perception, Simpson responded, “It’s amazing what publicity can do.”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Marks Four Years Sober with First Song Since 2010: “This Song Saved a Piece of Me”

The television series broadcasted between 2003 and 2005, and provided a glimpse into the relationship of the celebrities following their wedding in 2002. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived, concluding in late 2005.

Simpson went on to find love once again with former NFL player Eric Johnson, leading to their marriage in 2014. The couple created a beautiful family life, raising their three children together: Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 11, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4.

“My power is in my vulnerability … I’m still that person,” she stated. “Honestly, if Eric told me I had to do all the laundry, I would still throw it over the banister and throw a hissy fit.”

Simpson is poised to make a potential comeback to reality TV soon. The actress has hinted that she is teaming up with the producers of Newlyweds to develop an upcoming unscripted docuseries. “We’re about to start shopping it around,” she stated.

In 2020, Simpson inked an agreement with Amazon Studios to develop a scripted series centered around her book, with acclaimed creator Tom Kapinos of Californication on board. Although Amazon ultimately chose not to proceed with the project after filming the pilot, Simpson remains optimistic about exploring other avenues to bring the series to TV.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)