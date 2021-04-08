Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett Earn Early ACM Award Wins

The Academy of Country Music has announced two early award winners ahead of their big show on Sunday, April 18.

In posts on Twitter, the Academy congratulated Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett on their wins for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

Keith Urban, host of the ACM Awards, did the honors, via video, breaking the news to both Allen and Barrett about their respective wins.

“Jimmie it’s Keith here. I hope you’re feeling good,” Urban said in the video. “You’re about to feel a whole lot better. Because Jimmie Allen I’m here to let you know that you are the winner of the ACM Best New Male Artist of the Year.”

“Stop playing bro, stop playing” Jimmie shouted after receiving the news.

Congratulations to @JimmieAllen on being named ACM New Male Artist of the Year! 👏



Watch to see how Jimmie reacted when he got the news from #ACMawards host @KeithUrban!



📆 Jimmie will be performing at the #ACMawards on Sunday, April 18th on @CBS—don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/8Zb9gK4436 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 8, 2021

In a video for Barrett, Urban revealed the news saying, “Gabby, it’s Keith Urban here with some mighty fine news. I’m here to let you know that Gabby Barrett, you are the winner of the ACM Best New Female Artist of the Year. Congratulations Gabby, I’m very very happy for you.”

After shrieking in response and yelling “Yaaay. Thank you so much. I love everybody,” in the video, Barrett shared her thanks in an Instagram post.

“ARE YOU KIDDING!!!!!, she wrote. “I got this news right as I arrived in Nashville w/ my hubby and sweet Baylah! God is so good and I am so thankful and blessed to be part of this country music community. THANK YOU! Ahhh! ACM New Female Artist of the Year! 😭 Thank you, thank you, thank you, @ACMawards. Tune in April 18 to see me perform :).”

Barrett was nominated for the category with fellow singers Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Mickey Guyton and Caylee Hammack, while Allen was nominates alongside Travis Denning, HARDY, Cody Johnson andParker McCollum.

Both Barrett and Allen will perform on the Academy of Country Music awards, airing Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.