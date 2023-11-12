Gabby Barrett Announces 2024 Album ‘Chapter & Verse’

Gabby Barrett is opening her heart on her upcoming sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, which will be released on February 2, 2024. Following the release of the album’s lead single, “Glory Days,” Barrett has shared the tender-hearted “Growin’ Up Raising You.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Co-written by the singer and frequent collaborators Jon Nite, Zach Kale, and Jimmy Robbins, the song is inspired by Barrett’s life as a mother to two children, 2-year-old daughter Baylah and 1-year-old son Augustine, with a third child on the way in early 2024. The song was written after the birth of her daughter, with the 23-year-old vulnerably sharing all the fears and emotions that come with being a new mother.

We’ll get it wrong, we’ll get it right / Whole lotta tears we both have to cry / You’ll learn to run, I’ll learn to let go / Years’ll go fast, nights’ll go slow / Lord knows the best thing that I’ll ever do / Will be growin’ up raisin’ you, Barrett sings over a beautiful, cinematic melody.

[RELATED: Gabby Barrett Says Luke Combs Sent Her a Song for Next Album]

“‘Growin’ Up Raising You’ is a very sensitive song for me,” Barrett said in a press release. “I’m only 23—I don’t have all the answers to everything, and I haven’t gotten everything figured out. I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be. I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”

Barrett rose to fame as a third-place finalist on Season 16 of American Idol. It’s where she met her husband Cade Foehner, who made it into the Top 5 that season. The couple wed in 2019 and welcomed Baylah in January 2021 and Augustine in October 2022. Barrett released her debut album, Goldmine, in 2020 which featured her smash hit, “I Hope.” “Glory Days” is currently climbing the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the video features a cameo by her two children.