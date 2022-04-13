Jimmy Page Reveals New Album and “Multiple Projects” in the Works

Jimmy Page has revealed that he’s not only working on a new album but has “multiple projects” in the works.

“There’s various things I’m working towards,” said the former Led Zeppelin guitarist in a recent interview. “It’s not just one thing. It’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialize, it’s like ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?’ so I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it.”

Page, now 78, even admitted to turning down working on Ozzy Osbourne’s new album, which also features Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

When talking about his own new album, Page wouldn’t reveal too many details and said he’d like to leave it to everyone’s imagination instead.

“I really can’t put on record what the new record is,” he said. “I’ll leave it to your imagination. The thing is there are so many ways I could present myself right now. Actually, not right now. I’ll rephrase that: within a space of time.”

In 2020, Page said the pandemic reminded him of the importance of live performance and inspired him to return his focus to music.

“When we first went into lockdown I thought, ‘Right, now’s the time to start thinking about coming back at some point and being able to perform,’” said Page. “I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that—it was for playing together.”



Photo: Fender