Jo Dee Messina Announces Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour

Jo Dee Messina is hitting the road.

The country singer will spend most of 2023 traveling across the country on the Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour, which kicks off on Friday (Feb. 17) and continues through November. She’ll mostly visit cities in the South and Midwest, stopping in Chicago, Kansas City, Raleigh, Atlantic City, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Phoenix and many others before the tour wraps in Indio, California, on November 11.

The tour is named after Messina’s hit 1996 debut single that reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song has since been given a new life, as Cole Swindell used it as a spinoff for his 2022 single, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and reached No. 16 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, Swindell’s highest-charting single on the latter. Messina is featured on a remix of the song that was released following her and Swindell’s performance at the 2022 CMA Awards.

“Here we go! Kicking it off this weekend! Hope to see you in 2023! Wahoo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Messina wrote on Instagram announcing the tour.

“It seems crazy that we’ve never toured under the ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ banner before,” she adds in a press release. “We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!”

The singer proved the latter point by taking fans into the studio with a recent Instagram video that shows her working with songwriter and producer Jordan Mohilowski. “Songwriting has truly been my happy space lately,” she shared in the caption. “Wait until you see (hear) what my buddy @jordanmohilowski and I have been working on.”

Messina was on tour in 2022, in addition to opening two shows for Reba McEntire. She’s set to release Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina in March, a collection of 11 of her biggest hits including “Bye, Bye,” “Lesson in Leavin,'” “I’m Alright” and more.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)