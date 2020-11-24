Fender’s New Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Is One Unique, Sharp Looking Guitar

Fender’s Parallel Universe Series line wraps up 2020 with the launch of the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe Bigsby, an unusual but sharp looking axe for the guitarist looking for their own identity.

The Troublemaker Tele Deluxe is dressed in a classic lacquer finish, a Gold Bigsby® tremolo with Adjusto-Matic bridge and Custom calibrated Double Tap™ humbucking pickup triple set.

Fender Troublemaker Tele Deluxe with Bigsby

FEATURES

Bound Mahogany body with lacquer finish

Bound mahogany neck with 12”-radius ebony fingerboard and pearloid block inlays

Custom calibrated Double Tap™ humbucking pickup triple set

Gold Bigsby® tremolo with Adjusto-Matic bridge

Custom neck plate, Certificate of Authenticity and custom color hardshell case

Watch the full walk-through of the Troublemaker Tele Deluxe below:

Other guitars launched earlier this year in the Parallel Universe Volume II Series include:

Troublemaker Tele Custom ($2,399.99)

Strat Jazz Deluxe ($2,299.99)

Maverick Dorado ($2,499.99)

Spark-O-Matic Jazzmaster ($1,999.99)

Jazz Strat ($1,999.99)

Tele Mágico ($2,299.99)

Uptown Strat ($1,999.99)

Street price: Fender Troublemaker Custom w/ Bigsby ($2,499.99)

Fender link: https://shop.fender.com/en-US/electric-guitars/other/parallel-universe-volume-ii-troublemaker-tele-deluxe-bigsby/0176721706.html