Joanna Newsom Announces Strings/Keys Residency in 2024

Prog-folk star Joanna Newsom is launching her residency this year, and it’s not going to be like her previous tours. The Strings/Keys Residence will likely be a stripped-down, more analog version of Newsom, and it doesn’t look like any supporting acts will be performing with her.

The residency will feature the singer/songwriter (along with her harp) on five different dates starting on May 15 and ending on May 19 in Los Angeles, California at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever. May 18 will be a matinee show that guests can bring children under 18 years of age to.

Newsom famously doesn’t really use social media, but the press release for the Joanna Newsom 2024 Residency was a great read in itself.

“Trill the trumpets! Hoist the flags! Raise the gates of the city! Rip the protective plastic covers off the furniture!” the press release read. “For lo, Joanna Newsom, balladeer without compeer, Nevada City’s native daughter and Aureate Laureate of these Austral climes, comes riding down the mountain (sidesaddle, natch) to undertake a limited Los Angeles solo residency at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, May 15th through May 19th, 2024!”

Fans can get their hands on tickets through Ticketmaster and Stubhub on March 15 at 10:00 am local time. It’s unclear at this time whether or not that date is for presale events or general on-sale. Still, keep an eye on both on March 15!

The Strings/Keys Residence is a mysterious one, since Newsom has not confirmed whether or not the shows will feature new music.

“I know what you’re thinking — we’re all thinking it — What’s in the saddlebag, Newsom?” the press release for the residency noted. “It’s hard to tell from here, but darn if she doesn’t seem to packing some new tunes! What’s your pleasure? The golden oldies? Perhaps a cover song or two? A 17-minuter for the large-bladdered among us? Over the space of these five nights she’ll sing some, strum some, pluckety plunk some, and probably sonically boggle your noggin. The noggin inside your heart.”

Newsom’s last studio album was Divers from 2015. Who knows? Fans who attend this upcoming residency might just get to hear new music!

Tickets won’t last for this residency, so make sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (Matinee Show)

May 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

