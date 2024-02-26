PJ Harvey Announces North American Tour in 2024

Singer/songwriter PJ Harvey is coming to the United States and Canada in fall of 2024! After a lengthy tour across Europe, Harvey will make several stops across North America in promotion of her recent album I Inside The Old Year Dying. There do not appear to be any supporting acts for this tour.
This is a big deal for American fans of Harvey since this will be her first stateside tour in almost seven years!
The North American leg of the PJ Harvey Tour 2024 will begin on September 11 in Washington, DC at The Anthem. The tour will close on October 14 in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre.
The artist’s presale event will kick off on February 27 at 10:00 am EST, and fans can subscribe to get access through Harvey’s website. Fans can access a few different presale events via Ticketmaster as well using the code “ENERGY”. General on-sale for the tour will start on March 1st. We recommend using Stubhub after the general on-sale begins, especially if you want a better chance of scoring cheap tickets.
Tickets for this tour will not last. Get your tickets to see PJ Harvey live in 2024!
PJ Harvey Tour 2024 Upcoming North American Dates
September 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
September 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
September 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
September 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
September 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway
September 21 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
September 25 – Toronto, ON – History
September 26 – Toronto, ON – History
September 28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
September 30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
October 02 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre
October 06 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
October 07 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
October 10 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic
October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic
October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Photo by Joseph Okpako
