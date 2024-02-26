PJ Harvey Announces North American Tour in 2024

Singer/songwriter PJ Harvey is coming to the United States and Canada in fall of 2024! After a lengthy tour across Europe, Harvey will make several stops across North America in promotion of her recent album I Inside The Old Year Dying. There do not appear to be any supporting acts for this tour.

This is a big deal for American fans of Harvey since this will be her first stateside tour in almost seven years!

The North American leg of the PJ Harvey Tour 2024 will begin on September 11 in Washington, DC at The Anthem. The tour will close on October 14 in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre.

Announcing PJ Harvey's first North American tour in seven years, taking place this autumn.



Sign up to receive pre-sale access Tuesday February 27th at 10am EST – https://t.co/Qq4XPl9k0l.



📷 #SteveGullick. Clothes by Todd Lynn pic.twitter.com/p7Ut3Na1FU — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) February 26, 2024

The artist’s presale event will kick off on February 27 at 10:00 am EST, and fans can subscribe to get access through Harvey’s website. Fans can access a few different presale events via Ticketmaster as well using the code “ENERGY”. General on-sale for the tour will start on March 1st. We recommend using Stubhub after the general on-sale begins, especially if you want a better chance of scoring cheap tickets.

Tickets for this tour will not last. Get your tickets to see PJ Harvey live in 2024!

September 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

September 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

September 15 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

September 16 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

September 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall Fenway

September 21 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

September 25 – Toronto, ON – History

September 26 – Toronto, ON – History

September 28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

September 30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

October 02 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace Theatre

October 06 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

October 07 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

October 10 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

October 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

