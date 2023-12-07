Joanna Newsom Is Performing at the Kilby Block Party in 2024 With LCD Soundsystem, the Postal Service, and More

Ethereal harpist Joanna Newsom is joining a host of indie bands and artists at the Kilby Block Party in 2024. Her last live show was in March this year, her only show of 2023, while before that she was on tour for most of 2019.

Next year’s Kilby Block Party is celebrating 25 years of Kilby Court, the quaint Utah music venue with the honor of being the longest-running all-ages venue in Salt Lake City. The Block Party is set to kick off on May 10 until May 12, 2024 at the Utah State Fair Park. Tickets are on sale now through 24tix. A portion of proceeds from the Block Party will be donated to the non-profit organizations Equality Utah, Save Our Great Salt Lake, and Spy Hop.

The lineup for 2024 is full of indie star power, with headliners LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, and Vampire Weekend taking over the three-day event. Additional acts include Death Cab for Cutie, Wu-Tang Clan, Interpol, 100 gecs, Belle and Sebastian, TV Girls, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr., and so many more big names and emerging artists. Check out the announcement below for the full lineup.

The Block Party was initially established to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Kilby Court, which opened in 1999, and was a literal block party across the street from the small venue. Death Cab For Cutie and Young the Giant headlined at both the first and second Block Parties, as both bands played early shows at Kilby Court when they first started out.

Kilby Court, as a venue, is close-knit and intimate, encouraging artist-audience interaction and connection. The Block Party celebrates that legacy of closeness and unique, DIY experiences on a broader scale at the Utah State Fair Park, but it still maintains a friendly, all-ages aspect that Kilby Court has been known for over the past 25 years.

At last year’s Block Party, more than 25,000 people attended to see headliners The Strokes, Pavement, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Kilby Block Party supports internationally renowned artists like these, but specifically lifts up the local Salt Lake City music community. According to the Block Party’s website, “[Kilby Block Party] celebrates the bravery it takes to perform one’s art, while also celebrating the supportive community that fosters its growth. We believe in the magic of this relationship, and work to create, as well as hope to inspire, more connective experiences for everyone in our city.”

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images