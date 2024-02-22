Bunnie Xo Has One Important Question as She Plans To Hit the Road for Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour

Jelly Roll announced his Beautifully Broken Tour earlier today. The trek kicks off at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 8. He’ll wrap things up at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 27. Of course, the Antioch, Tennessee native won’t be going on the road alone. The tour, like all of his other big moments, will be a family affair. Luckily, they have plenty of time to plan for the trip.

Videos by American Songwriter

When Jelly Roll travels he brings his wife, Bunnie Xo with him. As a result, she’s just as excited to get on the road as he is. Today, she took to social media to share her excitement and ask her followers an important question. The post also contains photos of her standing onstage with her hubby on his last tour.

[Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour: Get Tickets]

“Daddy Roll on tour baby with Alexandra Kay and Warren Zieders,” she wrote. Bunnie added, “What city will we see y’all in? What color should my tour bus be this year? Can’t wait to see y’all.”

Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour

Yesterday, Jelly Roll teased the tour announcement on social media. “This tour is so big that it scares me a little to release the dates. I’ve never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this is THE ONE,” he wrote. Today, his excitement outweighed his fear. “This is the biggest tour of my life, y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year,” he wrote in the tour announcement post. Check out the full list of dates below.

08/27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

08/28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

08/30 — Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena

08/31 — Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/01 — Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center

09/03 — San Jose, California @ SAP Center

09/04 — Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center

09/06 — Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena

09/07 — Anaheim, California @ Honda Center

09/09 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

09/11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

09/13 — Lafayette, Louisiana @ Cajundome

09/14 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center

09/17 — Orlando, Florida @ Kia Center

09/19 — Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum

09/20 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena

09/21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

09/24 —Albany, New York @ MVP Arena

09/26 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

09/27 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

09/28 — Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena

09/29 — Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

10/01 — State College, Pennsylvania @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/02 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

10/05 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

10/06 — Buffalo, New York @ Keybank Center

10/09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

10/11 — Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

10/12 — Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center

10/15 — Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena

10/18 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

10/20 — Bossier City, Louisiana @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/22 — Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/23 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center

10/25 — Knoxville, Tennessee @ Food City Center

10/26 — Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

10/27 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center

Featured Image by JC Olivera/WireImage

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.