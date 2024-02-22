Bunnie Xo Has One Important Question as She Plans To Hit the Road for Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour

Jelly Roll announced his Beautifully Broken Tour earlier today. The trek kicks off at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 8. He’ll wrap things up at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 27. Of course, the Antioch, Tennessee native won’t be going on the road alone. The tour, like all of his other big moments, will be a family affair. Luckily, they have plenty of time to plan for the trip.
When Jelly Roll travels he brings his wife, Bunnie Xo with him. As a result, she’s just as excited to get on the road as he is. Today, she took to social media to share her excitement and ask her followers an important question. The post also contains photos of her standing onstage with her hubby on his last tour.
[Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour: Get Tickets]
“Daddy Roll on tour baby with Alexandra Kay and Warren Zieders,” she wrote. Bunnie added, “What city will we see y’all in? What color should my tour bus be this year? Can’t wait to see y’all.”
Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour
Yesterday, Jelly Roll teased the tour announcement on social media. “This tour is so big that it scares me a little to release the dates. I’ve never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this is THE ONE,” he wrote. Today, his excitement outweighed his fear. “This is the biggest tour of my life, y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year,” he wrote in the tour announcement post. Check out the full list of dates below.
- 08/27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
- 08/28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
- 08/30 — Spokane, Washington @ Spokane Arena
- 08/31 — Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena
- 09/01 — Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center
- 09/03 — San Jose, California @ SAP Center
- 09/04 — Sacramento, California @ Golden 1 Center
- 09/06 — Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena
- 09/07 — Anaheim, California @ Honda Center
- 09/09 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
- 09/11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
- 09/13 — Lafayette, Louisiana @ Cajundome
- 09/14 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center
- 09/17 — Orlando, Florida @ Kia Center
- 09/19 — Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum
- 09/20 — Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena
- 09/21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
- 09/24 —Albany, New York @ MVP Arena
- 09/26 — Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden
- 09/27 — New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
- 09/28 — Belmont Park, New York @ UBS Arena
- 09/29 — Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
- 10/01 — State College, Pennsylvania @ Bryce Jordan Center
- 10/02 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center
- 10/05 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena
- 10/06 — Buffalo, New York @ Keybank Center
- 10/09 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
- 10/11 — Chicago, Illinois @ United Center
- 10/12 — Louisville, Kentucky @ KFC Yum! Center
- 10/15 — Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena
- 10/18 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center
- 10/20 — Bossier City, Louisiana @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 10/22 — Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena
- 10/23 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Enterprise Center
- 10/25 — Knoxville, Tennessee @ Food City Center
- 10/26 — Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena
- 10/27 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ Spectrum Center
Featured Image by JC Olivera/WireImage
