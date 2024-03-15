Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn May Continue to Cash in on Relationship, Source Says

Keyboard sleuths speculate that Joe Alwyn will require witness protection when Taylor Swift’s new album drops in April. However, here’s why the Conversations with Friends actor just may be laughing all the way to the bank.

Did Joe Alwyn’s Romance with Taylor Swift Make Him a Rich Man?

Alwyn and the “Eras Tour” sensation confirmed their split last April. However, the two were more than lovers over the course of their six-and-a-half year relationship. The British actor co-wrote six songs with Swift.

Alwyn, 33, received songwriting credits on two tracks — “Betty” and “Exile” — from Swift’s surprise 2020 album folklore. (In retrospect, the latter’s lyrics could foreshadow the demise of their relationship: You’re not my homeland anymore / So what am I defending now? / You were my town / Now I’m in exile, seein’ you out)

Swift’s ex-boyfriend also contributed to three tracks on her second 2020 record, evermore — the title track, “Coney Island and “Champagne Problems.” Additionally, he is credited on “Sweet Nothing” from 2022’s Midnights.

“Fair or not, it’s made him a very rich guy,” a source told Life & Style. “Joe is making so much on royalties and returns from [Taylor’s] Eras tour that he doesn’t ever need to worry about money again.”

Will Taylor Fire Back With Her New Album?

To date, Alwyn has earned about $2.3 million from Spotify streams alone, according to an analysis by Life & Style.

It’s important to note that the “Karma” singer has yet to publicly comment on the breakup. Fans suspect she’s saving that for the April 19 release of The Tortured Poets Department.

Tracks titled “So Long, London” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” are strong supporting evidence for this argument, as is the album’s title itself. But then again, this is also the woman who convinced the entire internet that an announcement for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was forthcoming — only to unveil a brand-new album.

What’s In Store?

Alwyn does have projects of his own in the works. The Catherine Called Birdy actor is due to appear in a film with Swift’s longtime friend, Emma Stone, this summer. Kinds of Kindness — also featuring Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer — hits theaters June 21.

As for Swift, she seems quite content with her new ‘Lover,’ two-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce. The pair went public with their romance in September 2023 and seemingly haven’t left the spotlight since.

