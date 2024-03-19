Kansas Announces Extended Dates for 2024 Tour

Prog rock legends Kansas just announced some new US dates for their 50th Anniversary Tour. According to social media posts announcing the extension, this will be the third and final leg of the tour. No supporting acts have been announced and it looks like it will be fans’ last chance to get to see the band in 2024. The new dates include shows in California, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and more.

“After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th-anniversary tour concert take place back there at the Benedum Center,” said guitarist Rich Williams in a tour announcement.

The new dates for the Kansas 2024 Tour will start on September 24 in Thousand Oaks, California at Bank of America Performing Arts Center. The last of the new dates will be December 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Benedum Center.

A presale for the new dates and VIP packages will start on March 20 at 9:00 am CDT on Ticketmaster. General on-sale launches on March 22 for the new dates, and all previously announced dates are currently available for general sale as well.

Don’t miss your last chance to see Kansas live in 2024! Get your tickets before they sell out.

September 24 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America Performing Arts Center

September 27 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

September 28 – Las Vegas, NV – the Smith Center

October 4 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 5 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena

October 11 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

October 12 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center

October 18 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

October 19 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 25 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

October 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 1 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 2 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 8 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

November 9 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

November 15 – Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center

November 16 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

November 22 – Paducah, KY – Carson Center for the Performing Arts

November 23 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

December 5 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre

December 6 – Roanoke, VA, Berglund Center

December 8 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

December 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

