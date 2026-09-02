John Lennon’s “Beautiful Boy” Welcomes a Baby Boy of His Own

On December 8, 1980, the world was shocked when news broke that John Lennon had been murdered. While enjoying the evening, the icon was returning to the Dakota when he was shot. Although police rushed Lennon to the Roosevelt Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. At just 40 years old, the loss was felt around the world as fans mourned a musician who helped shape an entire generation. More than four decades later, Lennon’s legacy continued not just through his music but family. And recently, that family grew when Sean Ono Lennon confirmed the birth of his first child.

On Tuesday, Sean shared the wonderful news on Instagram. Not one to give fans an all-access pass to his personal life, even Sean couldn’t help but celebrate the moment. With the picture featuring his son and partner, Sean wrote, “Charlotte Kemp Muhl and I have created a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!”

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For both Ono and Lennon, Aurelius was their first grandchild. Although not there to celebrate, fans made sure that Lennon’s spirit was felt in the comments. “What wonderful and glorious news. Happiness, joy, and great health to all three of you Sean, Charlotte, and your incredible Bean.” Another person added, “‘Before you cross the street, take my hand. Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans, ’ someone said.”

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Sean Ono Lennon Makes Preserving The Legacy Of His Parents A “Personal Thing”

Aside from Sean adding a new member to his family, he continued to focus on preserving his father’s past. Knowing how much the Beatles impacted not just the world but future generations, Sean wanted to make sure that the group’s music would always be available to fans.

Claiming that he was the caretaker for his father and the Beatles, Sean added, “But obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say. I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That’s how I look at it.”

With Sean taking pride in keeping his father’s memory alive, he considered it an honor. “My parents gave me so much that I think it’s the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime. I feel like I just owe it to them. It’s a personal thing.”

Sean spent years making sure younger generations remembered the names Lennon and Ono. Now, with Aurelius joining the family, their legacy had entered an entirely new generation.

(Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)