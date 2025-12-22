Sean Ono Lennon Reflects on the Legacy of John and Yoko and Making Sure the Younger Generation Doesn’t Forget About Them

When Sean Lennon was born in 1975, he had no idea that his father, John Lennon, and his mother, Yoko Ono, were world-famous. Thanks to Lennon’s work with the Beatles, the musician gained international fame. It didn’t matter where Lennon went, fans clamored for a chance to meet him. Sadly, at the age of 40, Lennon was shot and killed. While Ono continued to carry Lennon’s legacy forward, the activist is on the verge of turning 93. Recently, Sean discussed how he worried that his parents might be forgotten.

Videos by American Songwriter

It might sound impossible for fans to forget about the Beatles. Throughout the group’s history, the Beatles sold over 600 million albums. The group is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was named one of the greatest artists in history by Rolling Stone.

But no matter the fame or accolades, Sean took it upon himself to make sure they are always remembered. He told CBS Sunday Morning, “Obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say. I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about the Beatles and John and Yoko. That’s how I look at it.”

[RELATED: The Beatles Album Both John Lennon and Dave Grohl Agreed Is Their Best: “I’d Call This Timeless”]

Why Sean Ono Lennon Decided To Focus On His Father’s Legacy With The Beatles

When asked about the possibility of the Beatles being forgotten, Sean considered it a threat. “I do, actually. And I never did before.” He continued, “My parents gave me so much that I think it’s the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime. I feel like I just owe it to them. It’s a personal thing.”

As for the themes that surrounded the life of Lennon and Ono, Sean couldn’t sum it up in a single word. Instead, he saw it as a blend of peace and love. “But it’s not just peace and love. It’s an attitude towards activism that is done with humor and love. I think the Beatles’ music, and John and Yoko’s legacy, is something important for the world to kind of cherish and be reminded of.”

Sean’s sudden shift to preserve the legacy of his parents came after his mother turned 92. Although admitting she was in good health, he noted her age brought him clarity. “That’s why I’m kind of trying to do the work that she used to do. That’s why I feel a lot of pressure, actually, to do my best, because she set a high standard for the way that she dealt with my dad’s music, and the Beatles stuff.”

For Sean, highlighting his parents isn’t about fame – it’s about honoring the love, values, and activism they shared with the world.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)