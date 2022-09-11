John Michael Montgomery Recovering from Tour Bus Crash—“I Am Doing Well”

Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured in a tour bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9).

Mongomery’s bus, a 2001 Prevost Featherlite, was moving south on Tennessee’s I-75 near the Kentucky state line, East Tennessee’s ABC 6 news reported. On the way to a show in North Carolina, the vehicle veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to a report from the highway patrol.

Montgomery and two other passengers, identified as Marc Wood and William Salyer, sustained some injuries in the crash.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” said the “I Swear” singer as he took to Facebook to update fans.

“I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon,” the singer added. “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

The ’90s hitmaker is no stranger to the Billboard country charts with more than 30 singles charting—seven of which reached No. 1. He released his album, Kickin’ It Up, in 1994 and then his self-titled album in 1995, both struck country gold with tunes like “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Can Love You Like That” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

While the Sept. 17 New Braunfels, Texas performance has been removed from the tour, Montgomery’s forthcoming tour schedule remains unchanged.

The country singer will be back on the road to tour, but first, the road to recovery.