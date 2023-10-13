John Prine’s Jukebox on Display at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum just got a little more musical with a special donation from the family of John Prine. Recently, the late singer’s family members including wife Fiona Prine and son Jody Whelan donated the icon’s 1942 Wurlitzer jukebox to the Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Videos by American Songwriter

The story behind the jukebox is as prized as the momento itself. According to a press release, Prine was gifted the jukebox from his friend and fellow prolific songwriter, Steve Goodman, as a thank-you for writing “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” with Goodman, which became one of his signature hits. Prine specifically said he didn’t want credit or royalties for the song. Goodman found a way around Prine’s request, as he used part of the royalties from the song to purchase the jukebox that he later gifted to his co-writer.

[RELATED: Holly Gleason’s New Book ‘Prine on Prine’ Gets to the Heart of Who John Prine Was Through Interviews and Stories]

Prine allegedly filled the jukebox with songs ranging from, “Classic and obscure country, pop and R&B singles, even several Christmas carols,” as described in the release. “You Never Even Called Me by My Name” was later covered by David Allen Coe, his version reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1975.

The conversation with Prine’s family at the Hall of Fame was filmed and will premiere at a later date. Zac Brown, Lukas Nelson, Carlene Carter, and Suzy Bogguss were among the artists who paid tribute to Prine at the CMA Theater inside the Hall of Fame on October 8 as part of the second annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine in benefit of The Hello in There Foundation that was established by the Prine family in the wake of his passing.

Prine was also tributed by many other peers and artists who revered him with another benefit show at the Ryman Auditorium days later, with performances by Tanya Tucker, Nelson, Amanda Shires, Rodney Crowell, Ruston Kelly, and several others. The concert was held on what would’ve been Prine’s 77th birthday on October 10. Prine passed away from complications from COVID-19 in April 2020 at the age of 73.

Photo by Tom Hill/Getty Images