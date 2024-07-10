Jon Bon Jovi Mourns the Death of His Mother Who Died 3 Days Before Her 84th Birthday

Dating back to the 1970s, Jon Bon Jovi spent years breaking into the music industry. His time in the spotlight eventually came when he formed the rock band Bon Jovi in the 1980s. And since that moment, the singer released over a dozen albums, starred in films like Pay It Forward, and even walked into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009. While thrilled about his ongoing career, Bon Jovi recently announced the passing of his mother Carol Bongiovi.

Videos by American Songwriter

For Bon Jovi, he looked forward to celebrating his mother’s birthday as she was about to turn 84. But on Tuesday, the icon’s mother passed away. Releasing a short statement about his mother’s passing, Bon Jovi mourned the loss. “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

[RELATED: American Songwriter July/August Cover Story: Jon Bon Jovi on Finding His Voice—“I Had Realized That I Had Found Joy Again”]

Jon Bon Jovi Recalled His Parents Helping Him Dream

Although staying silent on the matter, throughout his time in the spotlight, Bon Jovi discussed the impact his mother had on his life. In 2020, the singer opened up about his mother with The Big Issue. He said, “Even if you truly weren’t any good at your craft, if you believed you were, you could work on it. As I got older I realized that was a great gift that I got from my folks. They truly believed in the John Kennedy mantra of going to the moon. ‘Yeah, of course you can go to the moon. Just go, Johnny.’ And there I went.”

As for his career on stage, Bon Jovi continued, “They were always supportive of me, which in retrospect, was incredible. Because I could get home at one or two in the morning, and have to still be in school by eight o’clock. They just said, show up on time for school, you know that is your responsibility, but pursue your dream.”

Outside of helping raise Bon Jovi, in 1959, his mother joined the United States Marine Corps. During her time in the armed forces, she would not only serve her country but eventually meet her future husband, John Bongiovi Sr. That moment led to not only marriage but the birth of a legend.

(Shutterstock)